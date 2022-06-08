His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, Crown Prince of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the official delegation accompanying His Highness left this evening, after an official visit to the country.

His Highness was seen off at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim, Head of the Crown Prince’s Court and Head of the Honor Mission Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, and senior state officials.