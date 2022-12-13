A new case has been added to the file of a Jordanian woman against whom a deportation order was issued, following her beating and insulting a female officer at the deportation center.

A local Arabic daily said, the officer while carrying out her duty, went to one of the wards after receiving a report about chaos created by one of the detainees, and the moment she reached the spot to investigate the matter, she discovered it was the Jordanian prisoner who created the mess and also discovered that she had written offensive graffiti on the walls of the prison.

The female officer, who holds the rank of first lieutenant, grabbed the prisoner but she pushed her and hit her in the face, and hurled abuses at her.

A security source said the suspect was controlled after requesting a support force, and a new case has been filed against her. The officer has attached a medical report showing injuries she sustained during the scuffle and investigations are being completed until the deportation decision is implemented.