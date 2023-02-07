The joint committee, which includes technical, legal and financial members, during its meeting yesterday headed by Dr. Hassan Kamal, kept the list of communication towers on its agenda until a detailed report is submitted by the Ministry of Health and Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), in addition to legal amendments to some items in preparation for making the final decision at the next meeting.

Dr. Kamal said that the concerned authorities attended this meeting (Health, CITRA, Housing, and a number of concerned authorities and municipal departments), indicating that the sites of towers and antennas that can be licensed and sites that may not be licensed were discussed, pointing out that these sites include lands and plots with different uses and roofs of multiple commercial buildings and government buildings, reports Al-Anba daily.