The Ministry of Social Affairs is considering privatizing the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh cooperative society, due to the debts and financial losses it has suffered over the past years.

The sources indicated that the ministry is studying the legal steps to implement a judicial ruling in favor of a bank against the association, as the value of compensation under the ruling was estimated at more than two million dinars, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources added that the problem in implementing the ruling lies in the large shortage in the budget of the cooperative, while there is a precedent in one of the coops in the Capital Governorate, and at that time a decision was taken, after the general assembly voted to outsource its central, due to the deficit.


