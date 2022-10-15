The Ministry of Interior continues to implement plans to impose control and security in various regions, in line with the campaigns that it started implementing during the recent past.

Security sources told a local Arabic daily that “security checkpoints and police patrols will be set up in areas that witness youth gatherings and reckless behavior, with special emphasis on Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula which will be placed under strict control and inspection until midnight.”

The sources indicated that instructions were issued to set up fixed security points and press into service mobile patrols in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula, and organize searches daily from 6 pm until midnight, to arrest residency law violators, control the security situation and arrest wanted persons and drug traffickers and respect for public morals.

The sources pointed to instructions issued to districts security directors to set up checkpoints and increase mobile patrols to the control the security situation and prevent any illegal behavior and deter recklessness.

The sources added that the security directorates proceeded with the implementation, by deploying officers on duty in the evening to increase the field presence, combing areas and carrying out foot and stationary patrols, on the roads, inside residential areas, commercial market sites and banks to establish security, ensure no one disturbs the security and violate the law in addition to preventing street fights.