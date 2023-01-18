British journalist Jeremy Clarkson apologized to Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, for an article in which he strongly attacked the Duchess of Sussex.

After the couple’s latest documentary series on “Netflix”, titled “Harry and Meghan”, which was followed by the publication of Harry’s memoirs, Jeremy Clarkson wrote an article in the newspaper “The Sun”, in which he touched on the Duchess of Sussex, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

He noted in the article that he dreams of the day “when Meghan will be forced to walk naked through the streets of every city in Britain while the crowds chant at her, ‘Oh, shame’.

The UK’s Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO) received more than 20,000 complaints about the article, which was also denounced by many British public figures.

“I feel terrified because I caused so much harm,” said the 62-year-old journalist, noting that he based the article on “an idiotic quote from a scene in the Game of Thrones series.”

A spokesman for Harry and Megan described the newspaper’s “apologies” as a “media hoax”, noting that “The Sun” did not even contact the Duchess of Sussex to apologize to her.

“On Christmas morning, I sent an email to Harry and Meghan in California to apologize,” Clarkson wrote in a post on Instagram; “I told them I was confused by what they said on TV, but the language I used in my article was shameful and I feel sorry.”

The presenter of the famous “Top Gear” program stated that he had forgotten to mention that he quoted what he wrote from the “Game of Thrones” series, and said, “The article gave the impression that I was actually calling for violent practices towards Megan.”