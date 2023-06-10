By Noura Khan

Special to The Times Kuwait

Jeju Island, located off the southern coast of South Korea in the Korea Strait, is a picturesque gem known for its natural beauty, vibrant culture, and unique geological wonders. With its stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, and captivating folklore, Jeju Island has become a must-visit destination for travelers to East Asia looking for an unforgettable experience.

Jeju Island, an hour away by plane from Seoul, the South Korean capital, was formed by an underwater volcanic eruption over two million years ago . Being a volcanic island it has unique geological characteristics that render stunning natural formations and beautiful landscapes unseen elsewhere.

The island is also home to Hallasan, a dormant volcano and the highest mountain in South Korea, offering great hiking trails and panoramic views from its summit. Lush forests, cascading waterfalls, and a serene crater lake make it a haven for outdoor adventurers. In addition, Seongsan Ilchulbong, also known as Sunrise Peak, is a volcanic crater known for its stunning sunrise vistas.

Jeju Island, the largest island and smallest province of South Korea, is blessed with an array of pristine beaches that attract sun seekers and water sports enthusiasts. Hyeopjae Beach, with its turquoise waters and white sands, is a popular spot for swimming, snorkeling, and relaxing.

Jeju Island has three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, highlighting its cultural and historical importance. These include the spectacular landscape and lava tubes of the Geomunoreum formed by ancient volcanic eruptions, which provide a fascinating glimpse into the geological history of the island. The traditional stone-walled houses of Seongeup Village, which showcase the island’s unique architectural heritage; and the intricate dol hareubangs statues, which symbolize fertility and protection, can be found all over the island and serve as cultural icons.

The large dol hareubang rock statues were once considered as deities and placed outside the gates of homes to protect the occupants from demons. The carvings all have bulging eyes on a slightly somber or smiling face, and their hands rest on top of their stomachs, one slightly higher than the other. Their origins are obscure, but are often attributed to the shamanic traditions of the island.

Jeju Island has a rich cultural heritage shaped by its isolation from mainland Korea. The traditions, dialect and distinctive cuisine of the island provide a captivating glimpse into its unique identity. Visitors can watch captivating folk performances such as Seollal Nongak (New Year’s Folk Dance), and plenty of fresh seafood.

Exploring vibrant traditional markets, such as Jeju Dongmun Market, provides an opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture and do some cultural shopping. The island also hosts a number of unique and exotic museums such as the Puppet Museum, the Museum of Modern Art and the Tea Museum

The island is famous for its haenyeo women divers who harvest seafood from the bottom of the sea without the use of modern scuba gear. These distinguished women embody the island’s resilience and contribute to its cultural heritage. Visitors can learn about their centuries-old traditions and witness their impressive diving skills at designated Henyeo villages, where they can also sample fresh seafood.

Seonim Bridge is another stunning tourist attraction located on the south coast of Jeju Island that provides a spectacular view of the coast, the Cheonjiyeon Waterfall and the nearby jungle. This beautiful 39-meter-long arch bridge that crosses from east to west over the stream between the second and third tiers of the waterfall is also called Seven Nymphs Bridge because of the seven nymphs carved on either side of the bridge.

Jeju Island, with its stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and unique traditions, provides a truly enchanting experience for travelers. Whether you are exploring the island’s natural wonders, basking in the tranquility of its beaches, immersing yourself in its rich cultural heritage, or interacting with the daring haenyeo divers, Jeju Island promises an unforgettable trip that captivates the senses and nourishes the soul. Plan your visit to Jeju Island, and let its beauty and charm leave an indelible mark on your heart.

Noura Khan, a travel influencer and content creator, is a Kuwaiti national, holds a degree in law from Kuwait University and has worked as a journalist prior to taking up a position in the government. In 2018 she started blogging on travel and has visited more than 57 countries since. She has more than 54K followers and her blog post @nourajtraveller is well appreciated for content and travel information. Noura writes exclusively for The Times Kuwait on her travel visits.