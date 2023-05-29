The Jaber Cultural Center, Tuesday, will launch the electronic platform to receive complaints from citizens and residents.

In this regard the government has invited senior officials from government institutions, including undersecretaries, assistant undersecretaries, information systems officials and personnel from the citizen service departments, to attend the workshop, which comes in the context of accelerating the launch of the “Tawasul” platform which specializes in receiving complaints and suggestions from citizens and residents

This confirms what was published by Al-Rai daily about the government’s approach to establishing an electronic platform.

Informed sources told the daily the views of ministries and government institutions were taken into consideration regarding the platform to be launched, and it was confirmed that it comes within the framework of the directives of the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as an integrated presentation was prepared that won the approval of the Council of Ministers about 3 weeks ago.