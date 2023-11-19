Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, emerged a winner at the ICT Leadership Awards 2023, organized by CXO Insight Middle East. The ICT Leadership Awards honour companies and individuals in the Middle East whose ICT practices have driven innovation and business agility. Curated by the editors of CXO Insight Middle East, the awards provide a platform to celebrate technology leaders from diverse industries for their outstanding leadership, innovative approaches, and the tech providers behind their transformative projects.

Jazeera Airways was recognized from the aviation sector, for its Ground Operations Control System, that provides a centralized platform for real-time data input and management of crucial flight parameters. This system seamlessly integrates with multiple airline and airport operations systems, including flight and crew management, fuel providers, ground handling service providers, and cargo service providers.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways said “We are pleased to be recognized by CXO Insight Middle East for our technology leadership. Over the year, at Jazeera Airways we have continued to drive efforts for digital transformation across our business. With our Ground Operations Control System, we introduced multiple dashboards that offer different departments a common platform to make quick decisions based on real time information from across the network. This system not only ensured accurate information but the data analytics also helped improve our on-time performance by five minutes. We also achieved a cost saving of 8% to 10% by auto reconciliation of invoices from different service providers. What makes us even more proud is that all of this was done in-house by our IT team in cooperation with all the other operational departments.”

In the last few years, the airline has also introduced several other digital transformation initiatives including business process automation, contactless operations, AI-powered chatbots for customer service, personalization with big data and AI, optimization of flight paths for fuel efficiency, digital platforms to offset carbon emissions and Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs), the mobile devices such as tablets or smartphones that pilots can use to access flight information and manuals.

Jazeera Airways operates a network of 64 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe with a fleet of 22 aircraft transporting more than 4 million passengers a year. The airline also owns and operates its own airport terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 in Kuwait offering more convenience and connectivity for business, leisure, religious and weekend travellers.