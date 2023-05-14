Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, will fly twice a week to Shiraz, a second destination in Iran, after Mashhad. The flights to Shiraz are scheduled to begin on Sundays and Wednesdays from 4 June 2023.

With these direct flights to the city starting just before the summer holidays, Iranian residents from Kuwait, as well as others with families in Iran, have a great option to reach Shiraz conveniently. Jazeera will also connect travellers from Iran to various other destinations in its network via Kuwait. This includes religious trips to cities in Saudi Arabia and leisure trips to Turkish cities as well as countries in Central Asia.

One-way fares to Shiraz start from KD 29 while an additional 10 kg of baggage (over the 30 kg allowance per ticket) is charged at just KD 5.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said: “We are pleased to welcome Shiraz into our growing network of destinations. Iran is an important part of our expansion plans, and we are looking forward to flying to more destinations in the country in the near future. By starting direct flights to different cities in Iran, we offer passengers from Kuwait, especially the large Iranian community, better connectivity to the country at affordable prices.”

Shiraz, well known for its historic and religious sites, is also called the city of gardens. The ancient city of Persepolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located just outside of Shiraz. Iran as a country is also popular for medical tourism offering specialized hospitals and equipment.

Jazeera Airways flies to 66 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central & South Asia and Europe. You can book flights through the airline’s website (www.jazeeraairways.com), or the Jazeera App.

Planned Flight Schedule

Flight Number Frequency From To Departure (Local Time) Arrival

(Local Time) J9 0181 Sunday, Wednesday Kuwait Shiraz 15:55 17:35 J9 0182 Sunday, Wednesday Shiraz Kuwait 18:20 19:00

Flight schedules are subject to change.