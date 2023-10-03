Jazeera Airways, Kuwait leading low cost carrier, recently introduced sustainable food service ware on all flights across its network of 64 destinations. By changing from plastic cutlery to 100% biodegradable spoons, forks, knives and napkins, Jazeera reduces 300 kilograms of plastic on its flights each month.

The cutlery manufactured by Dubai based Palmade® is made from natural materials including leaves of the date palm trees. All of these materials are certified biodegradable and compostable. Earlier in the year, Jazeera also switched from plastic stirrers to wooden ones as a part of its sustainable practices.

The airline is the first low cost carrier in the Middle East to switch from plastic to eco-friendly food service ware in-flight.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said “As a low cost carrier, we have to be cost conscious in our business, but we are also mindful of our ethical, social and environmental accountability. In the last few years, we have taken small steps towards sustainability and continue to stay focused on reducing or offsetting our carbon emissions. Changing to biodegradable service ware is another small initiative that we are hoping will contribute to a larger impact. Our ultimate goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

In 2021, Jazeera Airways placed an order for 28 new A320neo and A321neo aircraft, an investment in the excess of US$3.4 billion. The A320neo aircraft provide an 18% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions, and cut NOx emissions and noise pollution by 50% each. For customers, Jazeera runs CHOOOSE™, a carbon offset program providing them with the option to reduce their flight’s environmental footprint by choosing to contribute to climate projects.

The airline has also invested in 2,000+ units of the new Expliseat TiSeat E2 model, the world’s lightest aircraft seat. Roll out of these seats on Jazeera Airways’ aircraft is expected to begin in 2024. With the Expliseat lightweight seats, Jazeera will deliver a substantial weight saving of 1.2 metric tons per aircraft, reduce jet fuel consumption and increase passenger capacity.