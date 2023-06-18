Duty free and on-board shop products as travel extras

Shop online and get delivery on-board

In ongoing efforts to make traveling on Jazeera Airways more convenient, Kuwait’s leading low cost airline has now introduced pre-ordering through their online Duty Free and On-board shop. Passengers can opt to pre-order items from an extensive collection of luxury perfumes, jewellery, electronics, tobacco and other gift items from the Jazeera Duty Free or On-board shop to receive them on-board their flight.

To buy any products, passengers simply have to add them on from the Travel Extras option when booking flights through the Jazeera website (www.jazeeraairways.com) or app up to 24 hours prior to departure. All shopping can be done through a debit or credit card safely and securely. Items will be delivered to passengers on-board their flight.

Prices of all pre-ordered items will be up to 15% lesser that those purchased in-flight. In addition to this passengers can continue to order in-flight meals from J Café before their flight.

Andrew Kendall, General Manager – Duty Free for Jazeera Airways highlighted, “We are pleased to be the first Middle Eastern low cost carrier to offer this pre-ordering service. At Jazeera we strive to offer a comfortable and affordable journey to our passengers while ensuring the best customer experience. By opening up our Duty Free and On-board shops for pre-orders, passengers can travel light while taking advantage of the different discounts and offers.”

Jazeera Airways currently flies to more than 63 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South Asia as well as Europe. The pre-order offer applies to most destinations in the Jazeera network.