Jazeera Airways launched a special summer KD99 offer on return flights to Prague (Czech Republic) and Vienna (Austria) as part of its ongoing campaign to promote tourism in the two countries in partnership with their local tourism boards.

The Czech Republic and Austria have lifted all restrictions on travel ahead of the summer season, enabling tourists to travel without having to perform a PCR test before travel or the requirement to be vaccinated.

The airline’s first flight to Prague takes off June 22, while the first flight to Vienna takes off June 23.

A Jazeera spokesperson said: “These are part of the great low fares travellers can still get for the summer with Jazeera. Our new routes into Europe to Prague and Vienna are exciting and popular places for Kuwaitis to visit. Demand for travel is increasing so the message is to book early for the summer holidays.”

Austria is a popular summer destination with its outdoors activities in the middle of the nature surrounded by waterfalls, trees, cultural landscapes, mountains, and waters. It is also a great culinary destination with its unique cuisine influenced from its geographic location at the heart of Europe and its rich history, in addition to being a culturally and historically rich country that gives tourists myriads of landmarks and leisure destinations to visit.

Known for its castles, chateaux, sixteen UNESCO monuments and historical cities, the Czech Republic has many impressive treasures from different eras. The reflections of the past can also be experienced in the still living traditional crafts and colourful folklore, in addition to discovering the tastes of the Czech cuisine in all its traditional and modern forms. The country also offers many hiking or cycling activities, spas and unforgettable experiences in the picturesque countryside and mountains.