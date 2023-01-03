First carrier to operate route from Kuwait

Jazeera Airways today announced the launch of a new route to Moscow, Russia, serving an increasing demand for flights to the Middle East region and beyond. Jazeera will be the first airline to operate flights between the two cities.

The route will cater to the increasing demand for tourist destinations for Russian travelers. They will be able to connect through Kuwait on to places such as Dubai, Sharm El Sheikh and popular cities in Turkey.

Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We expect high demand for this route from Day One, as our service comes at a time of a scarcity of flights serving Moscow. We are ideally placed in Kuwait to attract connecting leisure passengers from Russia as well as religious pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. We hope to expand the number of flights to our schedule during 2023.”

Flights will commence on February 2, 2023 with four flights weekly leaving Kuwait on Mondays, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays. Flights land at Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME), one of the four major Moscow airports, and one of the busiest airports in Russia.

Flight Schedule

J9 335: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Kuwait(KWI)- Moscow(DME): (departure) 18:45 (Arrival) 23:45

J9 336: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Moscow(DME)- Kuwait(KWI):(departure) 00:45am (Arrival) 05:50am