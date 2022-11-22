Jazeera Airways announced its second service to Kazakhstan, with direct flights scheduled twice weekly to the city of Turkistan.

The new route is the first ever direct flight between the Middle East and Kazakhstan. The flights from Kuwait that are scheduled to depart on Mondays and Saturdays, while returning flights from Turkistan will arrive during the morning hours of the next days.

The route is scheduled to begin from 3 December and will serve the high demand for religious and cultural tourism with the flights landing at the Hazrat Sultan International Airport (HAS).

Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We are very pleased to be continuing our expansion and serving a significant demand from CIS countries to travel to the Middle East, specifically for pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, thanks to our frequent connecting flights to Medinah, Jeddah and Taif. Turkistan also attracts religious tourism and these flights will provide customers with convenient connections through our network.”

Turkistan is the administrative centre of the Turkistan Region of Kazakhstan, near the Syr Darya River. While the Hazrat Sultan International Airport (HSA) is a new airport that was inaugurated in 2020 with a capacity of three million passengers annually.

The Flight Schedule are as follows:

J9 635: Monday, Kuwait (KWI) to Turkistan (HSA) at 19.30 02.00 (+1day)

J9 635: Saturday, Kuwait (KWI) to Turkistan (HSA) at 19.15 01.45 (+1 day)

J9 636: Tuesday, Turkistan (HSA) to Kuwait (KWI) at 03.00 04.10

J9 636: Sunday, Turkistan (HSA) to Kuwait (KWI) 02.45 03.55

All timings are in Local Standard Time.