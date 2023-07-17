-Also introduces special fares for summer travel to these popular destinations

To meet the growing demand for summer travel, Jazeera Airways will increase the number of flights to the popular destinations of Sarajevo, Tbilisi, Baku and Colombo. All these destinations offer great touristic attractions for a quick getaway or a relaxing holiday.

Jazeera will operate daily flights to Sarajevo, six flights a week to Colombo and five flights a week to Tbilisi and Baku. Travellers will also enjoy special return fares of KD 99 to Sarajevo KD 127 to Colombo and KD 69 to Tbilisi as well as Baku.

Jazeera Airways flies to 66 cities across the Middle East, Europe, Central and North Asia as well as Africa. To book your flight to any of these destinations, you can visit the airline’s website (www.jazeeraairways.com), or the Jazeera app.