Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low cost carrier is gearing up for the 2023 summer season with three new European destinations – Munich, Germany, Belgrade, Serbia and Tirana, Albania. In addition, the airline will also restart its flights to Prague, Czech Republic and Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Flight bookings for all these exciting destinations are now open on the airline’s website (www.jazeeraairways.com), or on the Jazeera App.

With the new cities added to Jazeera’s network, the airline now serves 62 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Central & South Asia and Africa.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said: “At Jazeera we always endeavor to expand our network and offer passengers more affordable choices for direct flights from Kuwait. This summer, we have these great destinations in Europe on offer for the leisure market in Kuwait, as well as connecting passengers from around our network. We expect there will be a strong demand for all of them.”

Munich, the Bavarian capital is a very popular leisure and business destination in Germany and offers a variety of activities for different interests both outdoors or indoors. One of Europe’s oldest cities, Belgrade is centrally located and one of the easiest places to reach in the Balkans. Tirana, the Albanian capital is also the country’s largest city. Known for its colorful architecture, Tirana extends at the Plain of Tirana in the center of Albania between a mountain in the east, hills in the south, and a valley to the north overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

“The City of a Hundred Spires”, beautiful Prague lies at the heart of Europe and is full of great places to visit and delicious food to try. Sarajevo, a prominent center of culture in the Balkans, influences entertainment, media, fashion and the arts region-wide.

Flights to Sarajevo will restart on 20 April 2023 and to Prague will begin on 8 June 2023. Jazeera Airways also offers good connections from these cities to other destinations in its network convenient transits through Kuwait.

Planned Flight Schedule:

Flight schedules for Sarajevo will change after 13 June 2023. Other flight schedules are also subject to change.