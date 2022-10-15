Jazeera Airways concluded its first Jazeera Premier Cup football tournament which saw 26 travel agencies from Kuwait compete over two days of matches at the Boulevard, Salmiya.

Speaking of the tournament, Jazeera spokesperson said: “The Jazeera Premier Cup aims to gather our partners, the travel agencies, in a friendly and family-oriented event that brought out the spirit of sports and encouraged a fun engagement away from our day-to-day business interactions.”

A total of 13 matches were held with National Aviation Services winning first place, and Alhind.com winning second place. Captain Zak entertained guests throughout the matches while food and beverage were offered by sponsors Costa Coffee, Burger King and Coca Cola.