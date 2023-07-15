Connects direct to three cities in Pakistan

Flights to Pakistan capital twice a week

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low cost airline has now started direct flights to Islamabad. By adding Pakistan’s capital city to its growing list of destinations, Jazeera now flies to three cities in the country, including Karachi and Lahore. One way fares to Islamabad will be KD 49 while a return ticket will be priced at KD 99.

Islamabad, also known as the ‘Green City’ is the capital of Pakistan. A well-planned, structured and cosmopolitan city, it is also the cleanest and greenest, filled with interesting tourist attractions. This includes the Faisal Mosque, South Asia’s largest mosque, Daman-i-Koh, Margalla Zoo, Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian, Lok Virsa Museum and the Rawal lake view point. The popular hill station Murree is a short drive away from Islamabad as are Abbottabad and Bhurban.

There are close to 130,000 Pakistani nationals living in Kuwait. By connecting directly to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, Jazeera Airways offers these expats convenient and affordable flights to visit their home country.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways said “Islamabad is the third city in Pakistan that Jazeera Airways connects with direct flights. While staying focused on growing our network, we continue to offer more cost effective options for both tourists and expats from Kuwait to reach different cities. By making travel more accessible, we hope to encourage tourism to Pakistan while also giving Pakistani nationals the opportunity to visit their home country more often.”

Jazeera Airways operates a network of 64 cities across the Middle East, Europe, Central and North Asia as well as Africa. To book your next flight to any of these destinations, you can visit the airline’s website (www.jazeeraairways.com), or the Jazeera app.