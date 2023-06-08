The Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Moreno Yasunari, said that Japanese professors are expected to arrive in Kuwait soon to provide necessary guidance to Kuwaiti students who will be travelling to Japan for further studies.

In a statement to Al-Qabas daily, on the sidelines of the Italian Embassy’s National Day celebration, Yasunari said, “It is good for Kuwaitis to get acquainted with Japanese culture.”

The Japanese ambassador affirmed that his country welcomes Kuwaiti students to study in its universities, especially since “the university curriculum in our country is distinguished and very useful, specifically in the fields of science and technology.”