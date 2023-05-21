Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday shared the views on the importance of the UN reform and strengthening of its functions, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said. During their meeting on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima, Kishida stressed the importance of the free and open international order based on the rule of law including the UN Security Council reform, the ministry said in a press release.

Regarding nuclear disarmament, Kishida emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). On the other hand, he expressed his pleasure at the opening of applications for the “Youth Leader Fund for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, saying ” through a visit to Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the youth who would be the future leaders and the creation of a global network among them.”

Kishida also told Guterres that he hopes the program would deepen youth’s understanding of the reality of nuclear weapons use, leading to achieving “a world without nuclear weapons.” In response, the UN chief said that he values the opening of the applications for the fund as well as Japan’s contributions, and hopes to work even more closely with Japan on nuclear disarmament.

As for cooperation on global issues, Kishida and Guterres shared their views on working together in collaboration on various occasions including the SDG Summit.

Source: KUNA