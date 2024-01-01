The Japan Meteorological Agency reports quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The tsunami threat from the shallow temblor that struck central Japan has “largely passed”, a US agency said, after waves 1 metre high hit some areas.

The 7.6 earthquake that hit Japan is the strongest recorded in the Noto Peninsula region in Ishikawa prefecture since 1885 when data became available.

An official from the Japan Meteorological Agency says Monday’s event marks the first time a major tsunami warning was issued since March 11, 2011.

It’s also the first time an earthquake with a seismic intensity of 7.0 occurred in Japan since September 2018.

A tsunami measuring not even 1 metre reached South Korea’s east coast, the country’s meteorological agency says.

The first tsunami to reach South Korea’s coast was 0.67 metre (2.2 feet) but it may increase in size after the initial waves and may continue for more than 24 hours, the agency said.

