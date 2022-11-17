NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s premier space science observatory, has revealed the hidden properties of a protostar within the dark cloud L1527, offering insight into the beginnings of a new star.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Wednesday, that these burning clouds within the star-forming region in Taurus are seen only in infrared light, which makes them an ideal target for the Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Xinhua. Webb also detects filaments of molecular hydrogen as the protostar ejects material away from it.

The observatory will solve mysteries in the solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and explore mysterious structures, the origins of the universe and man’s place in it, according to NASA.

Webb is an international program led by NASA with the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.