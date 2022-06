Weather forecast observer at the Meteorological Department Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi explained the Jahra region recorded 52 degrees Celsius, while the Sulaibiya and Wafra recorded 51 degrees while Abdali and Nuwaiseeb recorded 50 degrees.

Al-Qarawi told a local Arabic daily the high temperature in Kuwait during this period is normal because the country is affected by the progress of the Indian seasonal depression with its expansion to Africa and is expected to continue until next September.