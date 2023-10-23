The Jahra securitymen have arrested a young man, whose identity has not been disclosed and referred him to the General Administration for Narcotics Control after he was caught in the Taima area in possession of 250 Tramadol pills, two pieces of hashish, a sachet of shabu, and iron handcuffs, in addition to drug paraphernalia.

A security source told Al-Anba he was arrested from a school parking lot when he was reportedly waiting for someone to deliver him narcotic pills.

The source confirmed added the handcuffs seized from him are subject of deep investigation due to his possible involvement in crimes by impersonating security personnel.

On the other hand, patrol men from the Jahra Security Directorate arrested a “thirty-year-old” man in Saad Al-Abdullah City. He was wanted by the Sentences Enforcement Department.

Police have seized from him narcotic substances (a sachet of of shabu) and drug paraphernalia.