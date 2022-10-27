After years of consecutive work, The Environment Public Authority announced that the reserve is now open for public viewing, however prior online booking is required.

The salient features of this reserve include inhabitants of about 300 species of migratory birds excluding local birds, distinctive lakes flowing across the reserve, sightings of foxes and other predators and much more.

With around 70 species of plants present, the soil retains moisture leading to the maximum spread of the reserve being covered in phragmites. The flora and fauna add on the enthralling journey to experience in the natural reserve.

With an aim to empower the necessity of environmental awareness, the reserve hopes to work in creating more natural reserves, observatories and national parks.

Currently, only two observatories are available for viewing, with an objective to make nine fully functioning observatories in the near future. EPA officials confirmed that they plan to make the south of the country into incredible national parks. Another park is soon expected to open in Doha area near the Jahra reserve.

To book your visit click website: https://khadamat.epa.org.kw/jahra_visits

The guided tour is for 90 min with an allowance of 2 groups only. Entry fee is a minimum of 10 KD for a group of five, an additional 2 KD for an extra person.