Temperatures continued to set records in Kuwait, exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, and Al Jahra station recorded 53 degrees, followed by Al Sulaibiya station 52.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Eldorado Weather website (http://www.eldoradoweather.com) Kuwait recorded the highest temperatures on the planet Sunday, reports a local Arabic daily.

The stations’ observer at the Meteorological Department, Dirar Al-Ali, said that forecasts indicate the continuation of very hot and humid weather, especially in coastal areas, Monday.

He stated that the weather will be very hot from Tuesday to Thursday, with northwesterly winds becoming active and with the possibility of raising dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and the temperatures are expected to range between 48 to more than 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.