The Ministry of Health has unveiled the cutting-edge PET/MRI imaging device for tumor and inflammation diagnosis—a pioneering breakthrough in radiology. This remarkable technology, the first of its kind in Kuwait, is celebrated for its unparalleled precision and diagnostic efficacy.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Shaheen, the Head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at Jahra Hospital, highlighted that this advanced device incorporates the latest nuclear imaging and diagnostic technology, merging positron emission and magnetic resonance imaging for comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis of medical cases, reports Al-Rai daily.

He emphasized that this combination produces precise tissue images through magnetic resonance imaging while accurately assessing cell metabolic activity, resulting in a more accurate diagnosis compared to conducting each examination separately.

The Head of the medical physics unit at the hospital, Dr. Mishari Al-Naimi, revealed that the inauguration included a workshop on positron imaging technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. This event was organized by the Department of Nuclear Medicine in collaboration with the Medical Physics Unit and the International Atomic Energy Agency, featuring the participation of experts from Germany and Austria. The workshop aims to introduce this groundbreaking technology and its key applications.

Al-Naimi explained that this advanced technology seamlessly merges the benefits of magnetic resonance imaging and positron imaging into a single device, enabling precise detection and early diagnosis of tumors, neurological disorders, and vascular conditions. Additionally, it significantly reduces radiation exposure to patients, especially children, by up to 70% compared to other radiation-based examinations.

Dr. Nader Al-Awadhi, the national liaison officer for the International Atomic Energy Agency, emphasized the agency’s commitment to training professionals in this field on the latest applications of nuclear technologies, specifically in the context of positron imaging combined with magnetic resonance imaging for disease diagnosis.

Al-Awadhi elaborated on the utilization of medical radioactive materials for disease diagnosis and treatment, as well as the ability of radioactive materials to emit radiation, which can be harnessed for creating body images and targeting cancer cells.

The workshop’s objective is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge about the benefits of positron imaging combined with magnetic resonance imaging and to raise awareness among relevant authorities about the potential contributions of this modern technology. Furthermore, it aims to explore ways to maximize its utility and dissemination to nuclear medicine centers throughout Kuwait.