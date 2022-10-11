The Director of Jahra Hospital, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Busais said the Jahra Hospital has a major plan to expand its services saying soon a specialized dermatology center will be established at the Jahra Hospital, which will be one of the most advanced centers in Kuwait.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, Al-Busais confirmed preparations in this regard will begin in the coming weeks in the oncology department of the new Jahra Hospital and that work is in full swing, pointing to the appointment of an independent Head Of The Department. Al-Busais also pointed out that there is a plan to open an oncology department in the hospital soon.

He added that there is a plan to move the dermatology clinics from the Jahra Health Center to the outpatient clinic building in the old hospital and said the new outpatient clinic building in the new hospital includes 135 specialized clinics, with a capacity of half a million visitors annually.

He stated that the new outpatient clinic building includes ear, nose and throat, geriatrics, oxygen therapy, chronic pain, oncology and internal medicine, general and specialized surgery, children, ophthalmology, orthopedics and medical rehabilitation specialties.

He added that it has the highest clinical capacity in Kuwait with 1,234 beds, including 156 beds in the intensive care unit, in addition to 180 medical clinics and 36 operating rooms, in addition to hybrid operating rooms equipped with medical imaging devices, pneumatic transport tube system, and automated pharmacy system.