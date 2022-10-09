The director of Jahra Hospital, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Busais announced the opening of the second phase of the outpatient clinic building in the hospital within days, pointing out that preparations are underway in this regard.

Dr Al-Busais told a local Arabic daily, that the second phase of the outpatient clinics building includes the internal medicine, orthopedics and children departments.

He stated that the internal medicine department will open the doors to the public during the next few days in the outpatient clinic building. This comes within the second phase, which is considered the last in the operation at Al-Jahra Hospital.

He explained the last few years witnessed the opening of the first phase of the outpatient clinic building in the hospital, which included surgery, urology and specialized surgical clinics, such as pediatric, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery.

Dr Al-Busais added that the last period witnessed the transfer of endocrinology, diabetes, diabetic foot and ear, nose and throat clinics to the hospital wing.