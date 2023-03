Monitoring of meteorological stations reported that the amount of rain witnessed by the country yesterday was the highest since this year’s winter. The rain reached its peak in the Jabriya region, where the estimated amount was 55.5 mm, followed by the Hittin region at 55.1 mm, Al-Siddiq at 44.2 mm, and Yarmouk with rainfall amounting to 40 mm.





