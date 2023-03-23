Neurosurgeons at Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah Hospital has successfully conducted five pediatric surgeries, including one done for the first time in Kuwait.

The rare neurological surgery helps relieve the back muscle strained and enable a child patient to move easily, Dr. Suleiman Al-Mzeidi, head of the surgical dept. of the hospital said in a press release on Wednesday.

Jaber Hospital seeks to attract the national scientific cadres while hosting world-renowned medical experts for workshops to exchange expertise, Dr. Al-mzeidi noted.

The hospital employs the latest technologies to help reduce citizens’ travel for treatment abroad, he added.

Source-KUNA