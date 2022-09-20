Health sources said about 370,000 Kuwaitis will received treatment at the Jaber Hospital and will greatly reduce pressure on the health systems in Al-Adan and Mubarak Al-Kabeer hospitals.

The sources told a local Arabic daily about 170,000 citizens of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Health District will be transferred from Al-Adan Hospital to Jaber Hospital, while 200,000 people from the Hawally Health District and received treatment at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital will not be transferred to Jaber Hospital.

On the other hand, the head of the Health Office in Washington, Faisal Abdullah Saleh, provided the acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for External Health Services, Dr. Yaqoub Al-Tamar, with a list proposed by the Health Office, to circulate it to all specialized committees, and send it with all files of patients sent to the United States, including the details of the treating consultant In Kuwait, and the means of communication directly, with the need to document the obstacles that may delay surgical operations in the United States, which contributes to saving public money.

He pointed out that American hospitals have set strict conditions in terms of safety of patients, especially those coming to perform surgeries, as they require the patient to adhere to certain conditions before performing surgery for a long period, pointing out that communication between the treating doctor in Kuwait and the receiving team in the United States contributes to identifying the needs of the patient. It also contributes to the speedy transfer of the patient to Kuwait after the end of treatment.