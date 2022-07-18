The Ministry of Interior said a study conducted by it showed that the period between 7:00 am and 10:00 am was best suitable for cyclists to practice their hobby on Fridays on the Jaber Bridge, but the latter said this time was inconvenient for them and declined the offer from the ministry, reports Al-Qabas daily.

At the same the farmers said the closure of the bridge for vehicles at this time will cause harm to them because this period of time is best suitable for them to transport their goods and fresh produce.

In the event of this the ministry came to the conclusion that the bridge will be close for vehicular traffic on Fridays only if government institutions or private companies request permission to hold marathons.