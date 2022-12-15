All surveillance cameras were repaired back to operation two days ago after being out of order for about 10 months, reported an Arab daily. About 800 cameras were fixed and activated after they broke down due to defects caused by electrical faults. The source mentioned that repairs were delayed due to the lack of a budget, especially since the repair costs 40,000 dinars.

The cameras monitor the security situation, follow up on traffic, keep an eye on all accidents, and photograph vehicles traveling through the Jaber Bridge, especially as the bridge becomes a transit corridor for many citizens and residents during the camping season. Moreover, the revenues from violations during the past year exceeded 20 million dinars, and the electrical fault deprived the state treasury of millions of dinars, according to the source.