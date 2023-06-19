The head of the surgery department at the Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Mazedi, released a statement on Sunday that the hospital successfully used the latest surgical nets for the first time in Kuwait, AlRai Media reported. The “smart net” is designed to repair incisional hernias and rebuild the abdominal wall for patients suffering from advanced degrees of hernias. He added that the surgery was conducted at a surgical workshop to repair a complex abdominal wall hernia through a surgical endoscope and that the smart grids composition consists of two inner and outer layers mediated by PTFE, making it strong and reduces the incidence of adhesions.

Kuwait ranks first in the world with a high rate of obesity cases and the third in the prevalence of diabetes. This increases the chances of a hernia in the abdominal wall by a high percentage and negatively affects the speed of wound healing after the hernia repair operation with traditional surgical nets, according to Al-Mazedi. He also pointed out that the hospital strives to benefit from the latest technologies to perform operations for patients with the help of international expertise.

On the other hand, senior specialist in general surgery and laparoscopic surgery, Dr. Omar Al-Sharif, stated that one of modern technology’s benefits is moving away from the traditional surgical scalpel. He said that this would shorten the hospital stay and reduce dependence on medical painkillers, in addition to not requiring the placement of drainage tubes after the operation.