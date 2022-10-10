The surgical consultants at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital succeeded in adding a new achievement in the field of vascular surgeries by performing a very advanced operation (advanced aortic catheterization for the treatment of internal and thoracic aneurysm diseases) in addition to what was achieved earlier in terms of treatment of all specialties related to blood vessels, such as patients with foot diabetes, kidney failure and cerebral stenosis — stenosis, which means narrowing, can cause pressure on your spinal cord or the nerves that go from your spinal cord to your muscles. Spinal stenosis can happen in any part of your spine but is most common in the lower back.

Head of the Department of Surgery at Jaber Hospital Dr. Sulaiman Al Mazeedi confirmed that the operation is the first of its kind to be performed in Kuwait, where the hospital worked as a hybrid operating room, which is considered the most technical in the country today, and by performing open surgery and radiological intervention at the same time for vascular operations, what contribute to increasing success rates and reducing the proportion of surgical problems.

Consultant vascular surgeon at the hospital, Dr. Hisham Rashid, indicated that Jaber Hospital includes all integrated surgical specialties in one place, pointing out that the vascular network in Kuwait was established in October 2021 among the major hospitals (Jaber, Farwaniya, Jahra and Adan), and a medical team consisting of 8 surgical consultants, to cooperate and coordinate to carry out such emergency surgeries.

Meanwhile, Hessa Al-Shaheen, a member of the Board of Directors of Cancer Awareness National Campaign (CAN), stressed the great success achieved in cooperation with concerned with health awareness, praising CAN’s cooperation with the Kuwait Society for Safety Professionals with Dr. Al-Anoud Al-Ateeqi, to organize a training workshop on self-examination for women at the Industrial Medicine Center in Shuaiba, indicating that the workshop comes as part of the “Your Health is a Crown” campaign.

Consultant oncologist Dr. Naglaa Al-Sayed pointed out that every woman who has reached the age of forty should have a mammogram checked once a year, and for those who are thirty years old and have a family history of infection, an ultrasound examination should be performed.

CAN also participated in an exhibition at the Amiri Hospital, Department of Nuclear Medicine, as part of breast cancer awareness activities.