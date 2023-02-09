A delegation from the International Women’s Group (IWG), including wives of ambassadors, prominent Kuwaiti and expatriate personalities, headed by Mrs. Ghada Shawky, wife of the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt and current president of the group, visited the Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST). It was the first and only visit to a university in Kuwait made by the IWG since the group’s foundation in 1989.

The delegation was received by Professor Khalid Al-Begain, KCST president, and a number of the college’s employees. The visit started with an explanation of the goals and vision of the university, as well as the most important scientific, research, academic and student achievements that have distinguished the university over the years since its official opening in 2016.

The visitors visited the many scientific and innovation facilities at the university. The tours included visiting the Auditorium, which can accommodate more than 520 people, the Student Learning Centre and Library.

In addition to visiting advanced scientific laboratories such as the MIT-Accredited FabLab, the Cybersecurity Center is the first specialized center in the Middle East, offering courses and workshops in cybersecurity for university students. The tour continued with a visit to the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, which hosts many artificial intelligence projects produced and updated at the university.

The visitors then viewed numerous innovative Final Year Project demos and were eager to talk to the students about their projects and expressed their admiration for their scientific perspectives.

Professor Al-Begain expressed his happiness at hosting the IWG members, especially since it was the first time they visited a university in Kuwait, and that this visit opened up other horizons for learning about education in Kuwait and the extent of the advancement and development of the current generations concerning technology.

Mrs. Ghada Shawky, president of the group, expressed her gratitude by saying: “we thank Professor Khalid Al-Begain and all those in charge of the university for the cordial reception. It was enlightening to hear about all the various developments in the scientific laboratories at KCST and we wish it more progress and know it will surely prosper in the near future.”

Mrs. Rima Al-Khalidi, IWG presidential advisor and wife of the Ambassador of the State of Palestine, confirmed that the development witnessed by the university is a source of pride for Kuwait and the Middle East. The achievements made by the university in such a short period in general, and the student graduation projects in particular, are a testament to the extent of Kuwait’s care for education, which gives hope for the youth of Kuwait today and prepares them to be the leaders of the future.