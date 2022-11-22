A delegation from the International Women’s Group, headed by Ms. Ghada Shawky, President of the IWG and wife of the Egyptian Ambassador, paid a field visit to Kuwait Airways on Sunday, November 20.

The Department of Institutional Communication and Public Relations welcomed the members, which was followed by a tour that was arranged by the Engineering Department of Kuwait Airways.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Habib guided the tour during which he gave an overview of the history of Kuwait Airways from its inception in 1954 to the present day and the consistent and effective role of the Engineering Department since the arrival of the aircraft from the factory until entering service.

He also explained the periodical maintenance method provided for the whole fleet, which currently includes 33 aircrafts, and also highlighted the concern of the general safety of its passengers.

Followed by a brief description given to the IWG members about the types of aircrafts used by Kuwait Airways since 1954 until now, in addition to modern aircrafts, their types and advantages.

The delegation visited the A320neo, A330neo and Boeing B777 aircraft, with a tour inside the aircrafts, wherein the members were given information about the aircraft’s services provided on board.

Towards the end of the tour, Mrs. Ghada Shawky, presented an honorary shield on behalf of the group to express gratitude to Kuwait Airways and also presented certificates of appreciation to Eng. Abdullah Al Habib and the staff of the Department of Institutional Communication and Public Relations