A delegation from the International Women’s Group (IWG) visited the 11th edition of ‘HORECA Kuwait 2023’ fair, which is specialized in the hospitality, food and beverage sectors.

The exhibition is held this year at Kuwait International Fair with the participation of 100 companies, the biggest participation in Kuwait since the fair’s foundation, bringing together the top names in hospitality and food service with the most innovative products. The fair also included a barista competition for the first time.

The delegation was received by General Manager of Leaders Group and Head of the Organizing Committee of the fair, Nabila Al-Anjari, Executive Director of the fair, Mohamed Najia, and Managing Director of the Hospitality Services Company, Joumana Dammous Salame.

Mrs. Al-Anjari and Mr. Najia gave a detailed description about the fair, its importance and the role this fair plays in marketing hotels and companies that supply them with various foodstuff; additionally the event attracts many of the top companies in Kuwait and allows visitors to network and do business.

The delegation, accompanied by the exhibition officials, toured the participating pavilions, where members expressed their great admiration for the products offered by some of the participating parties.

President of IWG and the wife of the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mrs. Ghada Shawky, thanked the organizers of the fair for this great and distinguished effort, and for hosting the group yearly.

On behalf of the IWG board and members, Mrs. Shawky handed a souvenir shield to express IWG’s gratitude for the great effort in serving Kuwait.