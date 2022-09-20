A delegation from the International Women’s Group (IWG) headed by the group’s president, Mrs. Ghada Shawky, spouse of the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, visited the Gate Mall on Sunday the 18th in response to the kind invitation submitted by the Al-Ahlia Real Estate Company, the owner of the complex.

Mrs. Jodi Haider, the marketing manager and Mrs. Razam Karam, the company’s public relations officer, welcomed the delegation and provided insight into the complex’s facilities and the type of services offered to mall visitors, including entertainment and marketing activities, and services, as well as the multi-purpose hall for social occasions – Grand Hall.

Mrs. Haider also praised the social and cultural efforts undertaken by the International Women’s Group.

At the end of the visit, the President of the IWG, Mrs. Ghada Shawky, on behalf of the group presented an honorary shield to express the IWG’s gratitude to Al-Ahlia Real Estate Company for its kind invitation to visit the mall.

Before the end of the visit, the attendees had breakfast in The Chocolate Gate restaurant.