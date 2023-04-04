The International Women’s Group (IWG) and the Embassy of Morocco, organized a cultural event on Morocco under the title “Morocco Ramadan night” on Sunday, April 2 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the presence of H.E Sheikha Hanouf Bader Mohammed Al Sabah, Honorary President of the IWG.

In her opening speech, Ms. Ghada Shawky, President of IWG and wife of the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, congratulated the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Mrs. Shawky expressed her gratitude to H.E Ali Benaissa, ambassador of Morocco and his spouse Mrs. Aicha Al Fasi for organizing the Moroccan cultural event during the blessed month of Ramadan, adding that this event highlights a part of Morocco’s very rich cultural heritage, where African, Arab and European heritages and cultures are entwined. Noting that Morocco is well known for its beautiful and diverse landscapes and historical sites, she added that members are also eager to know more about the country’s fashion and the beautiful caftans and to try the famous and delicious Moroccan food and its special tea.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco H.E Ali Benaissa, delivered a welcoming speech in which he extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President and members of the Executive Board of the International Women’s Group for their effective contribution to organizing the celebration.

He also extended his congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan to the Emir of the country, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to the Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing them continued health and wellness, and to the Kuwaiti brotherly people’s further progress and prosperity.

Ambassador Ali Benaissa gave an overview of the investment and export brand launched by Morocco under the name “Morocco Now”, through which Morocco aims to provide investors with a new competitive and carbon-free investment platform, and to highlight the Kingdom’s position as a first-class industrial and export platform, in order to attract more foreign investment.

The Moroccan ambassador highlighted that the Kingdom has enjoyed, in the past twenty years, under Royal directives, high-level infrastructure in the fields of trade and transportation, which enabled it to join industrial take-off. He added that one of the most important infrastructures is the port of Tanger-Med, which ranks first in the field of maritime connectivity at the African level and on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, and ranks twentieth in the world.

In the field of the automotive industry, Ambassador Benaissa indicated that this sector recorded the fastest growth rates in the world, which contributed significantly to increasing the growth of Moroccan exports to more than 15 billion Euros between 2010 and 2019

Ambassador Benaissa stressed that the “Morocco Now” brand constitutes an industrial platform that responds to the requirements of the future and aims to seize opportunities in a changing world.

On the other hand, Ambassador Ali Benaissa indicated that it is not possible to talk about the economic achievements in Morocco without talking about the historical and cultural framework in which this was achieved, highlighting that Morocco is a multicultural country in its national, linguistic and cultural components, and is characterized by an inherited tradition passed down from generation to generation. He added that culture is alive and vibrating in simple everyday gestures, in parties, in social and religious rituals or simply in daily habits.

In this regard, the Moroccan ambassador indicated that a visitor to Morocco can immerse himself in the Moroccan culture and traditions, by visiting the ancient cities that abound with a long history dating back several centuries of development and preserving the Moroccan originality, which is reflected in the various aspects of daily life, such as clothing, traditional craftsmanship and an exquisite cuisine that is known worldwide for its distinctive charm.

During the event, a short film about Morocco was shown, highlighting the various economic, historical and cultural aspects of Morocco, followed by wonderful Moroccan folklore music and songs, two of which were sung by Mrs. Shireen Hattar.

The event also included a visual display of traditional Moroccan costumes, which are distinguished by their originality. Some participants also had the opportunity to try the Moroccan caftan and take photos.

Some famous Moroccan dishes, prepared by the chefs of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, were also served in an atmosphere of Moroccan Andalusian and traditional music.

At the end of this special Ramadan Ghabka, precious raffles were offered, which included prizes from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco, two gourmet products baskets from Balsamic, Tajin restaurant, El Sehr Eldemeshky beauty salon