A delegation of members of the International Women’s Group (IWG) visited the Contemporary Art Platform (CAP) to view the exhibition titled, ‘DIVA! Italian Glamour in Fashion Jewellery’.

The delegation was welcomed and guided through the exhibition by CAP Gallery Coordinator, Lilian Mascarenhas, Gallery Assistant Nada Sharak, and Gallery volunteer Heba El Hamwi.

The international exhibition organized by the Italian Embassy is focused on presenting Italian fashion jewelry as a wonderful phenomenon of creation, manufacturing and distribution.

The exhibition is divided into two different rooms, to allow visitors to take a journey into the history of Italian fashion jewelry from the post-war period to the 60s, to the millennial and post millennial era.

The items on display were mostly micro-series or one-off pieces, all made by designers using mixed production techniques, in which hand, machine, and digital technologies work in harmony.

The presenters pointed to the formal elegance, the creative energy, the manufacturing quality and the attention to materials and workmanship that makes the ‘Made in Italy’ trademark unique, and explains why Italian jewelry is historically one of the products in greatest demand on international markets.

Both the outgoing IWG President, for 2021/2021 season, Cristiana Baldocci, wife of Italian Ambassador to Kuwait and the newly nominated IWG President, for 2022/2023 season, Ghada Shawki, wife of the Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait were present to close the IWG events season. The new cycle of events will start again in September 2022.