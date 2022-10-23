On the occasion of the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a delegation from the International Women’s Group (IWG) headed by the group’s president, Mrs. Ghada Shawky, wife of the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt and in cooperation with the administration of Al-Shaheed Park and Dar Al-Shifa Hospital, the group visited on Wednesday October 19 Al Shaheed Park, which is the largest green roof project ever undertaken in the Arab world and one of the most important projects that it was achieved by the Amiri Diwan with distinction to highlight the civilized image of Kuwait.

The delegation was welcomed by Eng. Neshamy Rashed Alqaoud, Observer of Al-Shaheed Park, and Mrs. Hessa Saleh Al-Nasrallah, Public Relations Coordinator.

The tour began with a visit to the Martyr’s Monument, which is a seven-meter-high glass sculpture built to honor the martyrs of Kuwait, and then a visit to the Memorial Museum, which describes the most important battles of Kuwait, such as the Battle of Al Raqah, the Battle of Al Sireef, the Battle of Al Jahra and the invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

The group members toured then the gardens and watched the garden’s many fountains and various artistic sculptures, water basins distributed throughout, and picturesque lakes, which are located in the first and second stages of Al Shaheed Park.

After that, the delegation visited the Habitat Museum, which displays the diversity of natural habitats in Kuwait through a large number of interactive programs and scenographic recreation. It is the first exhibition of its kind in Kuwait, displaying the unique beauty of the existing flora and fauna and featuring interactive exhibits that take visitors on a journey through local ecosystems including migratory birds, plants and landscapes.

At the end of getting to know the park, the members took pictures of the towering Constitution Monument, which was built to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Kuwaiti Constitution, and which takes the form of two book pages facing each other.

The final stop of the visit was at the Dar Al Shifa Hospital stand, where the director of the hospital’s customer service, Mrs. Rashida Mohammed, welcomed the delegation.

The hospital staff distributed Pink Ribbons and examined women’s blood pressure and sugar. Dr. Israa abdel Rida, senior dietitian, explained the important food safety directives that would fight breast cancer, and a symbolic gift was presented to the members and a discount coupon on special tests to detect breast cancer.

At the end of the visit, IWG president, Mrs. Ghada Shawky, presented on behalf of the group, honorary shields to express gratitude of the International Women’s Group to the management of Al-Shaheed Park for the tour they took, and also expressed her sincere thanks to Al-Shifa Hospital for its sponsorship of this important day.