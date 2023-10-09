The International Women’s Group- Kuwait and the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria held a Bulgarian Cultural Day on Sunday, 8 October at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Mrs. Antonia Dimitrova, President of IWG and spouse of the Ambassador of Bulgaria, welcomed honored guests and members at the door.

The event commenced with Mrs. Laila Boulos, public relations coordinator, introducing H.E Dimitar Dimitrov, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The Ambassador expressed his happiness at participating and contributing in the event particularly at a time, as he said, when Bulgaria and Kuwait have been celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them. Thanking IWG for hosting the Bulgarian cultural day, he said that the event was an excellent opportunity to present some aspects of the culture and traditions of his country. “We have a long history of relations with Kuwait and we are proud that this has been a history of true friendship and cooperation. It covers many areas, but culture has always played a special role in our relationship with Kuwait. Our cultural exchange has included exhibitions, participations in cultural festivals, concerts, cooperation between libraries and museums, exchange of students and other activities”.

The Ambassador also spoke of the role of women, saying: “being guests today of an association which unites women from different countries and nationalities I can’t help but emphasize the role of women in our Bulgarian society. They play a very active part in all areas of life, but I should recognize that in many ways our women are the true guardians of the Bulgarian cultural and spiritual traditions”.

The Bulgarian state emerged in the Balkans more than 14 centuries ago, His Excellency noted that Bulgarian traditions combine the heritage of many civilizations and peoples including Ancient Thrace, Greece and Rome, but also the Near East. “A number of Bulgarian sites and traditions are included in UNESCO’s world heritage list. Alongside the natural beauties of Bulgaria this cultural richness attracts millions of foreign tourists to my country each year”, he said.

In closing, H.E Dimitar Dimitrov took the opportunity to congratulate H.H. the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the third anniversary of the assumption of his post and wished the State of Kuwait, its wise leadership and its friendly people continuous advancement and prosperity.

Mrs. Polina Dlamini, Vice President of IWG and spouse of the Ambassador of Eswatini, presented the Bulgarian Ambassador and his wife, Mrs Antonia Dimitrova, with an honorary shield and thanked them for organizing this special day, and delighting the attendees with the cultural richness and beauty of Bulgaria.

During the event, a short film about Bulgaria was shown, highlighting the various natural and cultural heritage sites, historical monuments, magnificent mountains, lakes, caves, mineral springs and adventure tourism activities in the country.

Mrs.Violeta Shabanliyska presented an impressive musical performance on the harp of works by Bulgarian composers.

The event included a visual display of handcrafts and cultural items of traditional ritual inscribed in 2017 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity along with traditional Bulgarian folklore costumes, which are distinguished by their originality.

Some famous Bulgarian dishes, prepared by the chefs of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, were also served in an atmosphere of Bulgarian traditional music.

At the end of this Bulgarian cultural Day, precious raffles were offered, which included prizes from the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria.