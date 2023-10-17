ITL World has been awarded ‘Leading Travel Management Company in Kuwait’, for their exceptional performance and excellence in quality and reliability, by the World Travel Awards at a glittering ceremony held at The Atlantis Royal in Dubai, on 15 October.

The World Travel Awards is a credible hallmark of the travel and hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide, and shows the commitment and excellence ITL World has demonstrated over the years.

In his comments on the occasion, Chairman & Managing Director, ITL World, Dr Siddeek Ahmed, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized once again at the World Travel Awards Middle East Gala 2023 — the world’s leading travel industry award programmes. I’m personally super proud to have ITL World acknowledged and recognized on this global stage.”

Chief Executive Officer, ITL World, Rafeeq Mohammed, added, “We continue to remain agile in our approach to supporting our clients, whilst we continue to grow and evolve ensuring we meet dynamic customer requirements. This award further cements and showcases the determination of our highly skilled expert team to continually deliver above and beyond industry expectations, and to set new standards of excellence year after year.”

For her part, Director ITL World Kuwait, Najida Abdulla said, “To be recognized by the travel industry’s peak body, and by our industry peers, as the ‘Best Travel Management Company’ is exceptionally rewarding. This is once again a collective achievement and I take the opportunity to thank our clients, partners and colleagues for helping us win this prestigious award.”

Since its official launch in 1998, ITL World has prided itself on being a game-changer in the industry. From being rated as one of the powerful travel management companies in the Middle East, to being a consecutive Superbrand winner, to having the regional industry’s most consistent client retention rate, in addition to maintaining its strategic and exclusive partnership with award winning Global Travel Conglomerate – CTM, the company’s commitment to excellence has remained steadfast.