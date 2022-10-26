Leading Travel Management Company recognized for

Exceptional Quality, Reliability and Distinction

ITL World has been awarded ‘Leading Travel Management Company in Kuwait’ where they were recognized for their exceptional performance & excellence, at a glittering ceremony held at The Ritz-Carlton in Amman, Jordan on 23rd of October.

The World Travel Awards is a credible hallmark of the travel & hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide, and shows the commitment to excellence ITL World has demonstrated over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siddeek Ahmed, Chairman & Managing Director, ITL World, “We are honoured to be recognised at the World Travel Awards Middle East Gala 2022 – one of the world’s leading travel industry award programmes. We are super proud to have been acknowledged here amidst what has been one of the most challenging periods in our industry’s history. We will continue to remain agile in our approach to supporting our clients, whilst we continue to grow and evolve ensuring we meet dynamic customer requirements.”

“ITL World’s increased innovation and investments into technological development has positioned us for long-term success. This award further cements and showcases the determination of our highly skilled team to continually deliver above and beyond industry expectations, and to set new standards of excellence year after year. To be recognised by the travel industry’s peak body, and by our industry peers, as the ‘Best Travel Management Company’ in Kuwait is exceptionally rewarding.”, said Rafeeq Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer, ITL World.

Najida Abdulla, Director ITL World Kuwait, said “This is a great collective achievement and I take the opportunity to thank our clients, partners and team members. Without their wholehearted support, this remarkable feat would not have been possible”.

Since its official launch in 1998, ITL World prides itself on being a game-changer in the industry. From being rated one of the powerful Travel Management Company in the Middle East and a Superbrand four times a row, to its strategic and exclusive partnership with award winning Global Travel Conglomerate – CTM, not to mention maintaining the regional industry’s most consistent client retention rate, the company’s commitment to excellence remains steadfast. ITL World, has also been appointed as the Authorized Agent by FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ for the sale of the Official Hospitality Programme in Kuwait.