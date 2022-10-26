The Accademia Chigiana Di Siena has organized two incredible concerts for cello and piano at the Salmiya Theatre, Abdulhussein Abdulreda, on Wednesday 26th October, performed by distinctively talented young individuals from Italy. The second concert will be held on Thursday 27 October at the Yarmuk Cultural Center. The concert is free of charge to make sure all interested audiences can attend without any hassle.

While waiting to open the musical season for 2022-23, The Embassy of Italy will give its closure to the musical season of 2021 – 22. This grandeur wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration between the magnificent institutions of the country and of the National Council for Culture, Arts and letters.

The Ambassador of Italy, H.E Carlo Baldocci, in November will open Italy’s new cultural season in Kuwait. At the 45th edition of the Kuwait International Book Fair, a grand exhibition will be held to showcase the History of the Italian Language, this is scheduled at the National Library of Kuwait, and it will further be accompanied with the proposal to enroll in courses to learn the language as well.

Amongst this, from 16 to 26 November interesting lectures explaining the ties between Italy and Kuwait will also commence.

On November 17th, one of the salient events will be a concert by Bel Canto Italiano, with classic opera arias, in collaboration with the Accademia Chigiana, at Salmiya Theatre, the event will host the grand opening of the new musical season, completely free of charge.

During this event, the celebration of Italian Cuisine will unfold for an entire week. These celebrations will take place at some of the main Italian hotels in Kuwait.

Lastly, H.E Carlo Baldocci highlighted Italy and Kuwait’s celebration of diplomatic relations for 60 years, stating that this new phase will continue with twice more enthusiasm that will allow the strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two states.

A gallant expectation of launching new initiatives in areas that cover the political, economic and cultural dimensions of relations is undertaken. Keeping these aspirations in mind, while working with constant efforts to bring the two Countries closer.