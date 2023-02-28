Italian restaurants in Britain began cooking white pizza without the tomato ingredient, after chefs excluded tomatoes from the signature dish because of their high cost.

High electricity prices caused a shortage of vegetables in the UK. For this reason, restaurants have begun to abandon tomatoes in the preparation of pizza, pasta and sauces. And the management of many restaurants decided to completely exclude the Pomodoro pasta dish from the menu. Restaurants also swept a wave of price hikes, reports Al-Rai daily.

Tomato prices rose 4 times throughout the year in the United Kingdom, while the head of the Italian Federation of Chefs in Britain, Enzo Oliveri, expected some restaurants to close due to high prices in the country and Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Chefs use cheese, such as ricotta, or vegetables as main ingredients, but without the tomatoes.

For its part, the British government blames bad weather in southern Europe and North Africa for causing a shortage of tomatoes. High electricity prices also affected the supply of produce grown in local greenhouses and in the Netherlands.