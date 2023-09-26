At the opening of the new Italian Visa Application Center in Kuwait, the Italian ambassador, H.E Carlo Baldocci emphasized the concept of facilitation, which is geared towards easing procedures for Kuwaitis and not raising prices.

The new Italy Visa Application Center was inaugurated in a larger building, with a hall of exhibits on Italian culture, history, language, and tradition. The center is equipped with facilities to improve the visa application experience, including a photo booth, SMS service, and other services that applicants can choose when scheduling appointments online.

Baldocci also confirmed that Kuwait will receive 3 or 4 Eurofighter planes in the second half of October. Further revealing that Maria Terribodi, a representative of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will visit Kuwait next week for political consultation and discussions on cooperation in various fields.

While praising the strong relationship between Kuwait and Italy, noting the increasing number of Kuwaiti tourists visiting Italy. He highlighted that this year alone, over 80,000 Kuwaiti tourists visited Italy, and more than 25,000 obtained visas during the summer period from the consulate department at the embassy, demonstrating the strength of the bilateral relationship.

Baldocci encouraged Kuwaiti students to consider studying in Italy, citing the quality and reputation of Italian universities. According to the ambassador, there are over 250 Kuwaiti students currently studying in Italy, with room for more.